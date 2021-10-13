John C. Talton Jr.

John Clinton Talton Jr., 79, of Seven Lakes, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
John was born in 1942 in Tucker, Ga., the third of six children born to John Clinton Talton Sr. and Connie Faye Pearson Talton. After graduating from Tucker High School in 1960, John served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967, where he earned the rank of Spec/5. He then graduated from N.C. State University in 1973 with a degree in electrical engineering.
John enjoyed a varied career in manufacturing, including time with Kingsport Press, RJR Archer, Dimon International and Sara Lee Bakery. He was devoted to his family and many friends who will miss his legendary bear hugs and sweet smile. John was an avid reader and baker, known for his biscuits and birthday cakes, and he remained a lifelong Wolfpack fan.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Brumsey Talton; children Lynn Yamamoto (Yoichi), of Los Angeles, Robb Talton, of Holly Springs, Lauren Justice (John), of Clayton, and Meredith Murphy (Patrick), of Durham; and grandchildren, Kenji, Maggie, Dottie and Braxton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at West End United Methodist Church in West End, with reception to follow. Masking and social distancing will be observed. The service will be livestreamed on the Boles Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Contributions made in John’s memory can be directed to Duke University School of Medicine Pulmonary Research Fund.
