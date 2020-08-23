John A. Sestanovich. 91, of Pinehurst, formerly Cresskill, N.J., passed away in the company of his loving family.
John was born 1928 in Hoboken, N.J., the son of Croatian immigrants, John and Mary (Antonovich) Sestanovich. The family moved to West New York, N.J. when he was 4, where he lived his young years.
John graduated from Memorial High School in West New York, N.J. He attended Jersey City State Teachers’ College, where he met his wife of 66 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. John obtained his master’s degree in educational administration from Teachers’ College Columbia University. Upon completion of his academic studies, and as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve, served two years active duty during the Korean War.
Upon discharge, he was employed by the Cresskill School District, serving at the E.H. Bryan School (K-8) as a teacher in math and social studies in grades 7 and 8. He went on to serve as Bryan School vice-principal; Merritt Memorial (K-4) principal; and Bryan School (K-6) principal, retiring in 1989 after a career of 35 years. Upon his retirement, the Cresskill Board of Education dedicated the new Bryan School Library/Media Center in his honor.
In 1989, Mr. Sestanovich was selected as “Man of the Year” by Cresskill UNICO, honoring him for service to the community, church and school. His involvement in professional and community activities are evidence of his concern and interest for his community.
Some of his significant roles in the community were as a Little League coach and manager; borough recreation director, and founder of the summer recrecation program for elementary school students in 1956; founding member of St. Theresa Parish Council; St. Theresa CCD principal; Centennial Committee chairman; and borough archivist. John also served as a director of the East Bergen Teachers Federal Credit Union; the Bergen County Historical Society, and numerous educational and advisory committees in the borough, county and state.
His friends describe him as a gentle man and a gentleman. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife and college sweetheart, Mary Joy Sestanovich; and a son, John J. Sestanovich.
Surviving are his daughter, Rita Smith and her husband, James, and son, Steven, all of Pinehurst; daughter-in-law, Susan Sestanovich, of Conway, S.C.; grandchildren, Lindsay Wilson (Bryan), Tara Sestanovich, Andrew Smith (Adair), Margaret Smith and William Smith; two great-grandchildren, Marlo Wilson and Hugo Wolf Wilson.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.