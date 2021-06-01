John A. McKiver Sr.

John Arthur McKiver Sr., 67, of Aberdeen, transitioned Saturday, May 29, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, at noon, at Pinebluff Fire Department, 580 South Walnut St., Pinebluff, where he served as the fire chief. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, June 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the fire station. Masks are not required for these open-door venue events, but social distancing is encouraged.
Interment will be at Historical Sawmill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1167 Williamette Road, Bennettsville, S.C.
John Arthur McKiver Sr. was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Willie and Isabell McKiver, and the late Mrs. Eva Mae Quick and Mr. John W. Purvis. He was born Aug. 19, 1953, in Bennettsville, S.C.
John attended Marlboro County Public Schools, where he was a proud graduate of Bennettsville High School, class of 1971. He was employed at Essex Wire Company approximately two years, and then later moved to Southern Pines. While residing in Southern Pines, John was employed with the Southern Pines Fire Department, where he served in various capacities that led to the position of deputy chief. For more than 30 years, John provided faithful and committed service to the State of North Carolina, and the surrounding areas.
After leaving the Southern Pines Fire Department, John gained employment with the Pinebluff Fire Department, Station No. 71, serving for over 12 years, making history as Moore County’s first Black fire chief. He recently was the proud recipient of one of the state’s highest honors, The Order Of The Long Leaf Pine, which was conferred by Gov. Roy Cooper. The award recognizes North Carolinians with a proven record of exemplary service. Unknowingly, John had something else significant with the number 71, as it was the year of his graduation from high school, his football jersey number and his Pinebluff Fire Station number.
John was a faithful member of the Historical Sawmill Missionary Baptist Church in Bennettsville, S.C. During his tenure at HSMBC, he was a dedicated chairman of the trustee board, assisted with the youth ministry program, a member of the Nurse’s Aide and Sawmill Missionary Circle No. 1, making this work while traveling home weekdays and weekends. His devoted purpose was kingdom advancement and servanthood. John had a genuine love and care for people and was always willing to support their needs, regardless of the cost or required time. He was an avid and enthusiastic baseball player for the Kennedy Dodgers. John also played softball with numerous local and church organizations in North Carolina.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donna C. McKiver; his son, John A. McKiver Jr. (Brittnay); two daughters, Tarya Johnson (Shawn), and Trenetta McKiver; stepchildren, Brittney McDonald and Joey White; brothers, James S. Quick (Cynthia), Ronald Quick, Johnathan Purvis (Denise), and Ricky Brooks; sisters, Gilda McQueen (John), Linda Calhoun (Donald), Isabell Quick, Janie Piear, Alzonia Cunningham, Lethonia McIntosh (David), Joanne Kent (Debro), and Tawanka Smith (James); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; godsisters, Fontella Nelson and Sharrone Rorie (Jermiah); brothers-in-law, Joe McDonald (Mae), and Ronald McDonald (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Jackie Council, Karen Thompson, Shirley Allen, and Barbara Smith; aunt, Sarah Cannady; uncle, Phillip Purvis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and many dear friends.
Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.