John Albert Gillis, 85, of Whispering Pines, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Born Nov. 11, 1935, in Faribault, Minn., to the late John and Ann David Gillis, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Marie Gillis; his sisters, Bernadette Gillis Conner, Mary Gillis Smuda and Theresa Gillis Dorweiller; and brother Jerome “Dutch” Gillis.
John and Joan moved to North Carolina in 1997. John was an avid golfer and member of The Country Club of Whispering Pines. John was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
He is survived by his four children, John Alan Gillis, of Oak Island, Mary Knox (Douglas), of New Freedom, Pa., Joseph Gillis (Carrie), of Westfield, Ind., and Martin Gillis, of Minnetrista, Minn.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, David Gillis (Betty), of So. Barrington, Ill.; and sister, Barbara Callstrom (Alan), of Lakeville, Minn.
A family-only vigil and rosary will be held Friday, Jan. 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with open visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines. The Mass will be live streamed at https://stanthonyparish.net/ for those who are unable to attend.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
