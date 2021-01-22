Joanne Stout, affectionately known as Nina, went to heaven Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, just a few days shy of her 85th birthday.
Born Jan. 26, 1936, in Olney, Ill., Joanne was the only child of Walter and Marjorie Forney.
She enjoyed reading, Bible study, friends, feeding the birds, and most of all, her family. Her beloved husband, Lou Stout, preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2007. She cherished time with her daughter, Laura Woodsides (Les) and son, David Vermeulen (Charlene), and adored her two granddaughters, Anna and Grace. Her great-grandchildren, Oliver and Ella, were her delight.
No one could rival Nina’s expertise at wrapping presents, and her generosity and love for others knew no bounds.
Her family is rejoicing that she is now in the presence of Christ, whom she dearly loved.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joanne Stout to First Health Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC, 28374 or online at firsthealth.org\donation.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.