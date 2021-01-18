Joann Cole, 69, of West End, affectionately known by many as “Nanny,” went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Joann was born Jan. 1, 1952, in Montgomery County, to Charlie Alton Sheffield and Peggy Jo Matthews Sheffield. Joann was a founding member of Victory Community Baptist Church in Carthage and was a faithful servant of God. She worked for many years for Drs. Glen and Diane Subin as a medical secretary and took much pride in helping patients on a daily basis. Joann will always be remembered for being an amazing cook, her love of flower gardening, and her talent with crafts, which included basket weaving, wreath making and Christmas decorating.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her beloved husband, Billy Cole.
She is survived by her mother, Peggy Matthews Wikoff, of Southern Pines; her children, Mark Brady and wife, Erin, of Whispering Pines; Jodi McKenzie and husband, Carl, of Jackson Springs; Cyndi Secura and significant other, Rob, of Seven Lakes; Caren Haney, of Seven Lakes; Chris Cole, of Derby; and Chad Cole and wife, Crystal, of West End. She cherished her grandchildren, Cayli, Avery, Cole, Joseph, Kelsey, Lilly, River, Luke, Reese and Nate. She is also survived by her siblings: Cyndi Nall, Butch Sheffield, Cathy Johnson, Clarence Sheffield, and Diane Williams; her lifelong friends, L.H and Patty Chriscoe, of West End, and her much-loved dog, Lucy.
While we are saddened by this profound loss, we know that she is celebrating with the angels in heaven. The family would like to thank the staff of FirstHealth CSU for their assistance as she transitioned from this life to the next.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. at Victory Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Carthage. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and face covering are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or to NC Guardian Ad Litem, 901 Corporate Center Drive, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.