Joan Roberta Hennessy, 85, of Pinehurst, passed at her home Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, as the result of an aggressive form of colon cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Matthew J. Hennessy; and his son, Matthew Hennessy. Her heartbroken family includes her daughters, Jacqueline Heller, of Pinehurst, Lauren Veca, of Altadena, Calif., their husbands, William E. Heller and Mark Dean Veca; and her grandchildren, Will and Emily Heller, and Luca Veca. Joan is also survived by her brother, Gary DeFelice, of Lady Lake, Fla.
Joan was beloved by her family and friends. She enjoyed playing many different games with her Pinewild neighborhood girlfriends. Be it mah-jongg, Rummikub or Hand and Foot, she will be missed by many at the game table.
Her love of music and dancing provide many fond memories ranging from Tony Bennett to the Bee Gees. Joan could Lindy and Hustle with the best of them!
An excellent cook, family holiday gatherings always included delicious traditional Italian foods. Baking cookies at Christmas time was her favorite ritual every year.
Joan loved creating a beautiful and comfortable home — decorating was a lifelong passion, including hunting for antique pieces. Her sewing skills provided many outfits for herself, daughters and cousins. This talent and eye for coordinating fabrics added to her sense of design in pulling together the look of a room. Her decorating style was “magazine worthy.”
Always ready with a beautiful smile and sense of humor, she will be sorely missed by all. We will carry her memory in our hearts forever.
