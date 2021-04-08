Joan N. Allen
Joan Maria Nelson Allen, 73, after valiantly fighting the demon that is dementia since 2013, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, at 10:19 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was surrounded by her husband, daughter and son- in-law at FirstHealth Hospice House.
Born Dec. 13, 1947, in Beaufort, Joan prided herself on being a fisherman’s daughter. Growing up in Atlantic, she always considered herself a “down easterner” and was quick to point out exactly where Atlantic is: “It’s where Hwy. 70 stops and the Atlantic Ocean begins.” Her father, John Eason Nelson Jr, besides being a professional fisherman, was a highly decorated World War II veteran. Her mother, Blanche Dawn Tallaksen Nelson, had a dual career as postmaster and nurse. Her only sibling, “John the III,” as he was affectionately called, was a nurse as well.
Joan loved education. She earned a BS in biology from Wake Forest University, an M.Ed. in counselor education from ECU, and completed doctoral work at UNC. She spent most of her career as a high school counselor, starting out at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, and retiring at Pine Forest High School, in Fayetteville.
Joan and David met April 1987 at a restaurant, during a conference in New Bern. The maître d’ assumed these two strangers next in line were together: “Two for breakfast?” she said. Before David could invite Joan to join him, the maître d’ said, “Follow me.” And they did. A year later, April 23, 1988, the two love birds were married. Now, for over three decades, they have followed each other to many meals and other adventures.
What an incredible wife, military spouse, mother, grandmother and loyal friend she was. Her magnetic personality and contagious smile would illuminate any room. Truly, the world is a better place for Joan having been here. She will be sorely missed.
Joan is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dr. David Allen, who retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of colonel; daughter, Melissa Dawn; son-in-law, David; granddaughter; Lillian (“Lilly”) Maria; and loving cousin Allen “Buddy” Nelson. Her father, mother and brother preceded her in death.
Memorial donations may be given in Joan’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church-Pinehurst, officiated by the Rev Chuck Vickers. Joan will be buried in the Nelson plot, Atlantic Community Cemetery, Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m.
