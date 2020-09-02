Joan M. Kahr

Joan Margaret Kahr, 74, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home in Hillsborough.
She was the second of four children born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Mary Sekera Schmitt and William J. Schmitt.
Joan had retired in 2010 after her working career in secretarial employment that included several years at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Pittsburgh, and later as secretary for the chief of police in the town of Southern Pines from 1991 until her retirement.
In the 52 years of her marriage, she was the center of family life and friendships. By her bright spirit, “Camp Director” Joan gave inspiration for countless exciting and joyful family occasions. She helped us to be the best family we could be and was quick to befriend those she encountered with words of inspiration and love.
Mrs. Kahr is survived by her husband, Joseph Charles Kahr; sons, Robert Kahr (Maureen), Barry Kahr (Lisa); daughter, Carin Gray; brother, Paul Schmitt; sister, Rita Staib; and grandchildren, Justin Kahr, Alyah Gray and Everett Gray.
She was preceded in death by her older brother, James Schmitt.
A requiem Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillsborough, celebrated by Father Ryan Elder. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough. A Christian wake service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
