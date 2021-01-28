Joan Morgan Cornett, 85, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Joan was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Marietta, Ga., to the late Ernest M. Morgan and Catherine Curran Morgan. She retired from Lockheed Martin Aerospace with more than 30 years of service to the company. Joan’s career offered her the opportunity to work on C-130s and C-5s for the military.
Joan was a former resident of Whispering Pines, Knollwood, St. Joseph of the Pines and Penick Village. She enjoyed Bible study, bowling with her husband, watching college football and was an animal lover. She especially enjoyed communing with the wildlife. Joan had a keen sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Lattarulo and her husband, Donald, of Southern Pines; and two granddaughters, Julia and Amanda Lattarulo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carey Gerald Cornett, in 2009.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m., at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and those attending must wear a face covering.
Memorial contributions may be made to Solutions for Animals, 2298 N. Horace Walters Road, Raeford, NC 28376.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of Penick Village and also to her Aegis Home Health caregivers, Mary, Rebecca and Esther.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.