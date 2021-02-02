Joan Egan Eberly, 93, passed away from complications of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Penick Village.
Her family rejoices in the assurance that she is now in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with her beloved husband of 68 years, Thomas Eberly, who predeceased her in 2017.
Joan was born Dec. 22, 1927, in Dublin, Ohio, to Howard and Mercedes Egan. She and Tom were married in Dublin on Aug. 28, 1948, after Joan graduated from the University of Cincinnati school of nursing. Joan put nursing on hold to follow Tom as they moved every few years with Continental Can Company. She devoted herself to homemaking, raising their four children and serving in many community organizations.
After Tom retired in Benton Harbor, Mich. Joan returned to public health nursing. She earned her Master in Public Health and was the nursing director of public health in Berrien County, Mich., for 20 years.
Tom and Joan retired to Seven Lakes in 1991 to be near Dick and Paula Gordin ( Joan’s sister). They thoroughly enjoyed life on Echo Lake, golfing, teaching Sunday School at West End Presbyterian Church and volunteering in many community organizations.
Joan especially loved serving her Savior in her many roles with Christian Women’s Club, which culminated in her role as president for several years. Joan’s passion for Christ and His kingdom work combined with her passion to serve people left a powerful impact on all who were privileged to know her.
Tom and Joan moved to Penick Village in 2015, where they spent their last years together; modeling beautifully their vows “to love one another ’til death do us part” before their large, adoring family.
Joan’s love of God and love for others has eternally impacted her four children, Paula VanAntwerp, of Seven Lakes, Kay Webb, of Seven Lakes, Howard Eberly, of Bradenton, Fla., and Marty Sharp, of Hollis, Alaska, as well as her 13 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren.
We will all miss her dearly; but REJOICE that we who trust in Jesus will see her in heaven!
“But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus.”1 Thess. 4:13,14.
