Joan Armbruster, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Detroit, and is now with her Heavenly Father.
Joan was the daughter of Glenn and Mildred Duff Bayne and was raised in Muskegon, Mich. She graduated from Muskegon High School and attended Western Michigan University, earning a degree in elementary education. While at WMU, she enjoyed being a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Teaching in St. Clair Shores after graduation, she fell in love with fellow teacher and future principal, Dr. Rudolph Armbruster. Joan and Rudy were married on Aug. 12, 1961, and were together over 59 years. Joan worked as a teacher until they started a family, staying home to raise her four children on the east side of Detroit and later Grosse Pointe Park. During this time she was very involved with her children’s activities, including as a Camp Fire Girl leader, room mom for her children’s classes, and a volunteer for many other organizations, including St. Clare of Montefalco Church. Joan was also very active with the local Alpha Chi Omega Alumni Chapter. As her children moved on to college, Joan began a new career as a bookkeeper at Doyal, Friedman and Associates, where she remained until retirement.
After they both retired, Joan and Rudy traveled the world together while moving to Pinehurst, where they lived for 20 years before moving back to Michigan in 2014. In Pinehurst, Joan was actively involved with the local garden club and discovered a love of quilting. Her beautiful quilts are treasured and displayed in all of her children's homes. In more recent years, Joan’s husband and children cared for her with loving devotion. Joan was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Roy and Larry.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Rudolph; children, Brad (Paula), Steve (Judy), Lynn Baggot (Joe), and Eric (Sara). Joan will also be affectionately remembered by her 11 grandchildren, Emily, Anne, Grace, Ryan, Erin, Kyle, Allison, Gabriel, Anden, Leah and Shane; along with her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass for family members and relatives will be held Friday Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church 467 Fairford Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, followed by private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.olsos.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s name to either the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) or The National Education Association Foundation (neafoundation.org) are appreciated.