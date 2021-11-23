Jimmy Ray Hancock, 57, of Carthage, passed on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Hancock was born Aug. 14, 1964, in Moore County to the late David Jimmy Hancock and Betty Jean Hunsucker Hancock. Jimmy worked most of his life painting commercial and residential. He enjoyed working in the yard and NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his brother, David Hancock, of Carthage; and his niece, Laura Hancock, of Carthage.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.