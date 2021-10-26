Jimmy Roy Black, 80, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
He was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Tyler, Texas. He called himself a “Tyler Rose.” He resided in Pinehurst and Wilmington. He was preceded in death by his parents Bethel Corley Black and Tommie Black; his only son, Jonathan Black and oldest brother, Tommy Black, formerly of Wylie Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne LaFollette-Black; three stepchildren and four grandchildren, Christopher Neal Cameron, of Wilmington; Kelcey and Chris Ashworth, with Cameron and Kaitlyn, of Cary; and Cullen and Jennifer Cameron, with Mary Charlotte and Miller, of Winston-Salem; his brother, Cecil Black, of Dallas, Texas, with nieces Nannette Gooding and Bridget Edwards, nephews, Keith Black, the Rev Eric Black and Brandon Black of Wylie, Texas; Clyde Walthall, best friend, of Heath, Texas; and first cousin, Betty Corley, of Kansas City, Mo.
Jim graduated from SMU, TCU and Southwestern Seminary in Texas. He started his career as an English/British literature professor at McMurray State in Abilene, Texas, then worked at Timex in Connecticut, Premier/Butler’s lighting in Pinehurst and finished as a middle school teacher at West Lee in Sanford.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather to his family. Always a smile, sense of humor, kindness, and love for all he met. He loved to travel, especially to Italy and anywhere he could learn new things and experience adventure. He loved his garden and good food, especially blueberry pancakes and limoncello!
A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Andrews Mortuary at 17th and Market streets in Wilmington, with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 16 N. 16th St., Wilmington, with a reception following.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 1105 Morganton Road, Southern Pines, with a reception to follow.
The service will be livestreamed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/stpaulsepiscopalchurchwilmingtonncutube
Memorial gifts may be made to Dementia Alliance of NC at https://dementianc.org; AARP Foundation at https://foundation.aarp.org;
Transitions Life Care (Lower Cape Fear Hospice) at www.lifecare.org; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church music program at www.spechurch.com or Wilmington Food Bank-FBCENC at www.foodbankcenc.org.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com or www.pinesfunerals.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Andrews Mortuary in Wilmington and Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, Carthage.