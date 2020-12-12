Jimmy Bradsher Harrelson, 89, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home.
Jimmy was raised in Memphis, Tenn., and was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. After his graduation, he went on to serve in U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a combat veteran, received the Bronze Star and was the youngest soldier of that time to earn the rank of master sergeant. After his honorable discharge, Jimmy returned to Tennessee where he attended the University of Tennessee. He went on to earn his master’s degree in engineering, and with his knowledge and skills, stayed busy working all around the world.
He was picked up by NASA to work on the testing for first and second stages of the Saturn 5; he was a site construction manager for ProCon, developing Oil Refineries; and also for A.B.B., with construction of power plants. His job sent him all around the world: from Wales to Korea to Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Fayetteville, Malaysia, Ivory Coast, Africa, South America, Brazil, China, Iran, Colombia and Portugal.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Ora Smith Harrelson; children, Brad Harrelson, and wife, Anna, Robert Harrelson, Ginger Chamberlain, and husband, Phil, Karen Murphree, and husband, Greg, Steve Harrelson, and wife, Pam, and Julie Peoples, and husband, Tony; his sister, Jan, and her husband Joe; 21 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Arthur and Merle Bradsher Harrelson; a brother, Charles Harrelson; and grandson, Tristan Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
