Jewell Haussmann
Jewell Haussmann passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, after a self-described bout of “OP” (being an “old person”). Jewell was 93 and had renewed her driver’s license just this year (thanks a lot DMV, from everyone in Moore County).
Until early 2021, Jewell was still enjoying work outs on her treadmill and cycling machine, performing prodigious amounts of gardening, and delivering Southern hospitality to her friends and neighbors in the Long Leaf golf course community.
Born in Ahoskie to Thelma and Hugh Harrell, Jewell graduated from Women’s College in Greensboro and later taught at Grove City Teachers’ College in Pennsylvania. She also used her teaching degree in Raleigh at Ravenscroft School, where she was “Coach Fetzer” and coached tennis, golf and taught students to do the Charleston to Jim Croce’s “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.” For a good while, she drove an MG Midget convertible until it became time for son Tom to get his own car, or daughter Susan to get her license. Then Jewell bought an AMC Pacer. At the time, the family lived in what was called North Hills on Northbrook Drive (not “Midtown”). In retirement, Jewell lived at Bishop’s Park in Raleigh and later moved to Southern Pines for a quieter pace.
Jewell is survived by her best friend and devoted husband Bill, of the home. Together they enjoyed decades of travel, college football, cooking and golf. Jewell was known to her seven grandchildren as “Jama,” and Jama is also survived by son, Tom Fetzer and his wife, Kate, of Wilmington (Harrison, Griffin, Everette, Providence and Vivienne), and daughter Susan Vick and husband, Jay, of ENC (Wesleigh and Clay). Jewell also enjoyed her relationship with Bill’s children, Andrea, Amy, Chris and Eric and their respective spouses and children.
Jewell would be the first to tell you not to mourn her passing as she is already relishing her heavenly reunion with Ahoskie “G.A.G.” members (no, we never found out what the secret acronym stood for): Ann (Basnight), Mary Frances (Johnson) and Betsy (Bazemore). She has also already searched out her Bishop’s Park buddy Jane (Futrell) for a morning walk by now. But if you are sad, Jewell would tell you to wear something colorful, go outside, get some fresh air and enjoy the day.
The family is deeply appreciative of Jewell’s long-time internist, Dr. Michael Daly, who never gave up on her getting well, as well as his excellent and caring staff at Pinehurst Medical Clinic. Also appreciated are Dr. Ward Oakley, and Connie and Shelly at Pinehurst Surgical. Special thanks also goes to Miranda, Jewell’s caregiver and also to Hospice of Moore County.
A memorial service for Jewell will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. at Community Presbyterian in Pinehurst, with arrangements by Boles Funeral Home.