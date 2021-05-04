Jewell Covington Pruden, of Southern Pines, succumbed to lung disease Sunday, May 2, 2021. She passed at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
Originally from the Ledbetter community of Richmond County, she was a longtime resident of Southern Pines and a charter member of the Southern Pines United Methodist Church. She was an avid bridge player, crossword puzzle enthusiast and world traveler. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.O. Pruden.
She is survived by three children, Alvin Springer, of Garner, Sallie Eberwein Bowie, of Dana Point, Calif., and James Pruden, of Durham; and three grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Guillain-Barre Syndrome Foundation International (www.gbsfi.com).
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.