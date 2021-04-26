Jettie Emma Ashburn Barber, 93, of Carthage, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Red Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Barber will lie in repose for one hour before the funeral service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Barber was born in Surry County, daughter of the late Walter G. Ashburn and Mamie Chrissman Ashburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Colon Barber Sr.; her son, Willie C. Barber Jr.; a grandson, Jacob Pilson; and her siblings, Ralph Ashburn, Viola Blalock, Odessa Hunt, Jesse Ashburn and Robey Ashburn.
She was a lifelong active member of Red Branch Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She loved her church, family and friends, quilting and doing anything to help others. Mrs. Barber worked different places throughout her life but, her No. 1 job was serving her Lord and Savior.
Mrs. Barber is survived by her daughter, Louise Hughes (Gene), of Sanford; grandchildren, Rodney Barber, Darrell Barber, Travis Barber, Brian Musselwhite, Teressa Pilson, Angela Diven and Timothy Thomas; great-grandchildren, Shannah, Adam, Ramsey, Leaila, Sabra, Kiersten and Savannah; niece, Joyce Perryman, whose devoted care and compassion we are so grateful for, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions can be made to Red Branch Baptist Church, 1748 Old River Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and facial coverings are required.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.