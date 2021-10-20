Jessie J. Robinson Oct 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessie James Robinson, 76, of Candor, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Elite Funeral Services Ellerbe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 Calendar Oct 20 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20 The Sanford Brush & Palette Club Annual Art Show Wed, Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20 New Oil Paintings by Trey Finney Wed, Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20 Auditions for "Pippin" with Imagine Youth Theater Wed, Oct 20, 2021 Oct 21 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Oct 21, 2021