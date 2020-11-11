Jesse Lee Saunders, 90, of West End, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Saunders was born July 30, 1930, in Montgomery County, to the late Walter and Minnie Saunders. Mr. Saunders worked for both Stanley Furniture and JP Stevens Carpet. He then started a long career with the N.C. Department of Corrections. He started working as a guard and worked his way up to assistant superintendent before his retirement.
He was a devout Christian and was a faithful member of West End First Baptist Church for more than 70 years. He served as choir director and as a deacon with the church for several years. Mr. Saunders enjoyed hunting and fishing, but above all else, he enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Saunders, in 2014; and nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by one son, Jerry Saunders (Juanita); two granddaughters, Joy Perry (Jason) and Jenny Williams (Kevin); one brother, Dewey Saunders (Pat); two sisters, Blanche Gibson (TC), and Elizabeth Saunders (the late Paul); and four great-grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob Perry and Kasey and Lillian Williams.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. at West End First Baptist Church, with a service following at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at all services.
