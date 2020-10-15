Jackson

Jesse A. Jackson

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Jesse Arnold “Skip”Jackson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 70.

Jesse was born March 4, 1950, in Pinehurst to the late Rev. J.M. and Deprue Jackson. A golf enthusiast and chess wizard, he was always up for a good game or ready to take a road trip to see his family. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his many grandchildren.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Cowan; and his brother, Michael Jackson. 

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his sisters, Sarah, Helen and Wanda; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, Leah (Shaun): Wazeer, Syeed and Najwa; Anya: Maya and Tiaya; Jessica (Willie): Morea and Willie; Jesse “J.D.”: Saliah, Jayla and Nilaya; Quannah (Lonnie): Nathaniel; Deborah, Sherard and Jordan; Mary (Tony): Brooke and Valerie; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family, friends and classmates.

Interment will be private at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.