Jerry Lawrence Wilson, of Aberdeen, went home to his Heavenly Father Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
He was born Nov. 2, 1947, to Raymond and Lucille Wilson, of Southern Pines, where he grew up. He was a graduate of East Southern Pines High School, where he loved and excelled in sports. During high school, he achieved the Most Outstanding Athlete Award. As an adult, he continued to play sports and coach baseball, softball and basketball.
Jerry was very patriotic and loved his country. He served in the United States Army as a military police officer. He trained in Okinawa as a dog handler and was sent to Vietnam where he and his dog Buck were utilized for many different operations. Jerry also served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade while in Vietnam.
With his experience in the military, he started a career in law enforcement, working at the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department and Pinehurst Police Department. The majority of his career was spent with the Alcohol Beverage Control Law Enforcement in Moore County. He served as president of the N.C. ABC Law Enforcement from 1991-1992. During the last 10 years of his career, he was the chief ABC officer of Moore County.
Jerry was a loyal member of the Masonic Lodge and The American Legion. He spent many years as a Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop No. 68 in Aberdeen. He was a member at Page Memorial United Methodist Church and served the church in numerous ways throughout the years. He was a mentor, a loving and caring friend and a person who loved being in service to others and his community. He was a loving and devoted husband, a great father and a wonderful grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lucille Wilson, formerly of Southern Pines; brother, Raymond Wilson; and sister, Phyllis McNeille.
He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Sandra Wilson; daughter, Shelly Wilson of New York City; son, Michael Wilson (Alison), of West End; a grandson, Parker Wilson, of West End, who was the apple of his eye; brother, Gene Wilson, of Pinebluff; sister, Lela Tew (Miles), of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Donna Smith (Harmon), of Durham; nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Donations in his memory can be made to Page Memorial United Methodist Church, Aberdeen; and/or St. Jude Children's Hospital.