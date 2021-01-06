Jerry A. Vaughn

Jerry Allen Vaughn, 80, of Aberdeen, passed peacefully Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Greens of Pinehurst.
Born June 12, 1940, in High Point, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dollie Patterson Vaughn. Jerry was a survivor of polio in his childhood. His parents ran a local restaurant and after attending High Point College, he joined his family working at the restaurant. On May 1, 1964, he married Phyllis Kennedy, and the two soon started a family, raising three girls. Jerry was a born salesman, being able to remember people’s names and putting them at ease. He went on to apply that skill selling furniture and automobiles and signs for Parish Signs in Raeford. Jerry was a natural “go- getter,” fully motivated and full of energy. He had served as president of the Sandhills Chapter of Rotary International.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Kennedy Vaughn; a brother, Charles Vaughn; and a sister, Brenda Moore.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Nikki West (Jim), Paige Hartsell and Robyn Marksberry; grandchildren, Katherine, Alex, Grace, Caroline, Max, C.J., Nicholas and Christopher Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlet.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327 or your area animal humane society.
