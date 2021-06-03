Jerline Weston Collier, 94, died peacefully with family present Thursday, May 27, 2021.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jerri was born in Roanoke Rapids, the youngest of four siblings. She was raised in Hopewell, Va., where she met Herman, her husband of 73 years.
Thirty years of her life was spent raising her family in Bethlehem, Pa. Known for her welcoming kind spirit and boundless optimism, she touched the lives of thousands of people through her volunteer work in multiple charities. Jerri played a pivotal role as First Lady of Moravian College, spanning 17 years. She loved meeting new people, and her wonderful sense of humor, warm smile and legendary baking skills endeared all those who met her.
There is neither sufficient ink nor paper to document the depth of her kindness and the contribution she gave to thousands.
Jerri is survived by her husband, Herman; and her two sons, Edward and Thomas, and their spouses. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael and infant daughter, Kathryn. Jerri will be dearly missed by multiple grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, Weston.
Her life will be celebrated in a late summer graveside service in Bethlehem, Pa.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.