Jeremy Callicutt, 36, of Carthage, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of Beverly Williams Callicutt, and the late Paul James Callicutt Jr.
Jeremy was a graduate of Union Pines High School and worked as a maintenance supervisor with Seven Lakes.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Stacey Callicutt (Tim Ray), of Pinehurst; cousin and best friend, Josh Wilkes; uncle, James Callicutt (Frances); aunts Janet Britt, Dianne Talbert, Patty Collier, Libby Dillon and Tammy Dunn.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the residence of Stacey Callicutt, 8 Pierce Place, Pinehurst.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Callicutt family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.