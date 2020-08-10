Jere Scott Williams, 60, of Aberdeen, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.
Born on Oct. 13, 1959, in Moore County to Ruby Ann Hartsell Williams and the late Winford Noah Williams, Jere always loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and his motorcycles. Above everything else, he loved his children and grandchildren. He was a true mentor to his children and enjoyed coaching their baseball teams when they were growing up. He had an outgoing personality and always knew how to have a good time.
In addition to his mother, Ruby Williams, Jere is survived by three children, Seth Williams (Tasha), Jordan Williams (Tricia) and Chelsea Williams Smith (Matt); brothers and sisters, Janet Matthews (Steve), Shirley Williams, Dawn Wallace, Todd Williams, Laurin Trigg (George) and Joel Williams (Robin); three grandchildren, Hunter, Teagan and Weston; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
