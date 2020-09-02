Jenny Cox McRae, 63, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Scotland Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Maxton. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Born Jan. 11, 1957, in Fulton County, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Robert Hugh and Jenny Middleton Cox. Jenny was a florist and event planner and owned Second Act Floral. She was very creative and had a special gift for hospitality. She made everyone feel at home and would do anything for you. Jenny invented herself in her work and with family and friends. She enjoyed homeschooling her children.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James D. “Jim” McRae Jr., of the home; her son, James Neal McRae and his wife, Jennifer, of Laurinburg; a daughter, Martha Middleton McRae, of Sophia; a brother, John Robert Cox, of Oxford; and one granddaughter, Genna McRae.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Margaret Elizabeth McRae.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium served the family.
