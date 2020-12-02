Jennifer W. Wallace, 55, of West End, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A devoted wife, mother and friend, Jen was born in Memphis, Tenn., although she spent most of her childhood in Fenton, Mich., and later in Grosse Pointe, Mich. She had a passion for training dogs and horses, which she passed on to her daughter, and spent much of her time working with Labrador retrievers. After marrying her husband and best friend Sgt. Maj. James W. Wallace (ret.), a U.S. Army veteran, they lived in various states while he served our republic. The two settled in West End, in the mid-1990s where she steadfastly raised their daughter, kept the home fires burning and worked.
In addition to her husband of 29 years, she is survived by a daughter, Farrington Wallace, of Stephens City, Va.; father, David R. Wallace, of The Villages, Fla.; brother, Christopher Wallace, of Tampa, Fla.; stepbrother, Ryan Hutchings, of Fenton, Mich.; and stepsister, Tracy Hamby, of Atlanta.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Zaun Kane.
At this time services are postponed until a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Jenny’s memory to: https://www.k9sforwarriors.org
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickettt Funeral Home.
