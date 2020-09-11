Jennifer Margaret (Timm) Montgomery, 81, of Pinehurst, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living, in Pinehurst.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst, with Margie Gallman officiating.
Mrs. Montgomery was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Gateshead, England, to the late Edward and Margaret Thompson Timm. In 1988 she moved from England to Princeton, N.J., and then to Pinehurst 10 years later, in 1999. She moved from Pinehurst to Haymarket, Va., where she lived from 2006 to 2017, moving back to Pinehurst after living in Virginia.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Anthony James Montgomery; a son, John Montgomery and wife, Marlana, of Apex; and a daughter, Jane Kwieraga and husband, Richard, of North Haven, Conn. Also surviving are five grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Jennifer Montgomery to the Sandhills Coalition at sandhillscoalition.org. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
