Jennifer Schmittle Gore, 33, of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Born Feb. 10, 1988, Jennifer was a 2006 graduate of Leesville Road High School in Raleigh and a 2010 graduate of East Carolina University. Jennifer was a loving educator with a passion for teaching. She proudly taught at Brentwood Elementary School, Rockfish Elementary School, and most recently at Jack Britt High School. She was a life-long fan of the ECU Pirates, served as an ambassador for ECU as a student, and was a proud member of the Alumni …. Arrrrrrrggghhhh.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Laurie D. and Pearl Brooks and paternal grandparents, John and Eunice Schmittle.
She is survived by her husband of five years, Shawn Gregory Gore; parents, John and Janice Schmittle; brother, John “Bud” Schmittle, III; aunt and uncle, Brenda and Larry Smith; and two fur babies, Carnegie and Dingo, whom she rescued from the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS).
The family will receive friends Monday, May 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church Cemetery, located on N.C. 690, Vass.
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com.