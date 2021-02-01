Jeffrey Wayne Morgan, 63, of Aberdeen, son of the late Lillie Mae Morgan and James Morgan, departed from this world Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021.
He was born Feb. 4, 1957, at St. Joseph of the Pines Hospital in Southern Pines. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to help whoever was in need. The man who would ride down to the gas station just to sit, drink coffee and mingle with the staff and customers. The man who never left his home without his hat. It tickled him when family would call him “Caveman Jeff.” The man who would beat you in whatever card game you wanted to play. The card games will continue through his family. Memories will be shared for a lifetime.
Jeff’s life will forever be cherished by his sister, Sueanne Jones (Tommy), her children, Michelle Davis and Beth Deming; his sister, Betty Morgan (Harold); his brother, Jimmy Morgan (Norma) and Jimmy’s son, Nathan Morgan; his sister, Pennie Watson (Jim), her son, Nicholas Watson; and his nieces, Amy Morgan and Wendy Goins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie Mae and James Morgan; his brother, Steve Morgan; and his nephew, Jay Watson.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, at Beulah Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
