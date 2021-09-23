Jeffrey Stewart Almony, “the Big Guy,” 58, of Southern Pines, and Chester, Md., went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, while surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 10, 1963, in Baltimore City, Md., to Edgar Stewart Almony and Nannie Madeline Adkins Almony. He was the youngest of two siblings. On Dec. 22, 1990, he married Laura Anne Rakvin Almony.
Dr. Almony graduated from Wake Forest University, attended the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, followed by University of Texas School of Medicine, where he obtained his MD in 1999. Jeffrey specialized in oral and maxillofacial trauma surgery and completed a fellowship in cosmetic surgery. To say that he was an overachiever would be an understatement. His accomplishments while in the Army span over a 30-year career. Everything he did, he did 150 percent. Col. Almony was a born leader and teacher. He was passionate about teaching and loved each and every resident that fell under his tutelage, and he made sure they knew it. Although his style may have been unique, he got the job done. After retirement in 2014, he went on to private practice in Pinehurst.
Jeffrey was an upstanding member of the medical community. The one word he could not say was “no.” He had a generous and giving spirit and wanted to share experiences with everyone, no matter the cost. He was a sports enthusiast and loved HIS Baltimore Ravens, Orioles and NASCAR. He never missed an opportunity to include his residents on family outings. Jeffrey felt most at home and at peace while on his boat, whether it was on the ICW or the bay or just sitting in the slip feeling the motion of the water.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Laura Anne Rakvin Almony; sons, Michael (Katie Almony), Alexander and Mitchell; daughter, Jordan Vallee (Evan Vallee); parents, Edgar and Madeline Almony; and sister, Wanda Brickey (Bill Brickey). He loved each and every one of you more than words can say and wanted to give you the world. More than anything, he was proud of his family and their accomplishments. He would work with his three older children during the week, and spend the weekend working with his youngest son, Mitchell, in his coffee business. If he could have given more of himself, he would have done so!
Jeffrey, while we are not able to be with you here in our worldly home, we know that you are dancing with Jesus every day, and we will be with you again in our Godly home. Our hearts break here on earth, but we find peace in knowing who holds you now.
Rest in peace our beloved son, brother, husband, father and boss.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, 3820 Vass Carthage Road, Carthage. A memorial service follows at 2 p.m., with Pastor Sammy Frye officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.