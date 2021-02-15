Jeffrey P. Taylor

Jeffrey “Jeff” Paul Taylor, 69, of Pinehurst, entered into his eternal rest at home in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, with his family and precious pets around him, after a year and seven month valiant battle against Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer. Jeff was born Sept. 27, 1951, in Chicago, to the late Jefferson Dillard Taylor and Augusta Delia Taylor. He was raised in a suburb north of Chicago called Morton Grove. After completing high school, Jeff went on to obtain a B.A. in language arts education from the Truman State University and a MFA in creative writing from the University of Arkansas. He went on to teach at the high school and university levels.
In the early 1980s, Jeff moved to the West Coast where, after starting as an office temp, he moved on to a fulltime position at Crowley Maritime Corporation in Seattle, where he was responsible for tracking and placing shipping containers on barges headed to California and Alaska. It was there on the west coast where he would meet the love of his life, Garry Andrews. The couple lived in Seattle for 25 years. In July 2007, Jeff was offered a contract with a company based out of Detroit, called Marine Pollution Control which he accepted. Jeff moved his family to Ferndale, Mich., a small suburb just north of Detroit. Jeff served as Marine Pollution Control’s executive vice president from 2007 until his retirement in 2018. During his time at MPC, Jeff was responsible for the company’s marketing/sales efforts, handled legal matters, financial analytics, human resources and insurance matters. Jeff was a mentor to many co-workers at MPC, assisting them in their professional development. He was held in high esteem by the company’s owners and many of his co-workers. He was a true gentleman with a brilliant mind, calm demeanor, gentle spirit and a great sense of humor, and will be missed by many of his friends and colleagues in the maritime industries. Jeff considered one of his greatest achievements the ability to legally marry his devoted partner of many years in September 2013. In September 2018, after his retirement, Jeff and Garry moved to Pinehurst to be closer to family. Jeff was predeceased by a sister, Eileen M. Messer.
Jeff is survived by his husband of 39 years Garry Collins-Middleton Taylor, of Pinehurst; brother, Ray Taylor and wife, Candace, of Pinehurst; nephew and godson, Michael Taylor and wife, Jaimie, of Kansas City, Mo.; niece Pam Taylor, of Columbia, Mo.; niece, Saundra Fitzpatrick and husband, Mark, of Kenosha, Wis.; nephew, Jeff McDaniel and wife, Jenny, of Davenport, Iowa; niece, Janene Swanson, and husband, Greg, of Holly Springs; five great-nieces and nine great-nephews; his cherished fur babies, his buddy “Button” and his little girl, “Daisy-Moo.”
Also surviving are many friends and associates across the globe. Garry would like to thank the medical teams and administrative staff of the Outpatient Cancer Center of Pinehurst for the loving care they gave to Jeff during his battle against cancer. A special thank you to Mary at the front desk and his nurse, Carolyn, for the extra comfort they brought to Jeff during his visits. Garry would also like to thank Dr. Kersbergen and staff of FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst for assisting Jeff in living out his final wishes. A special thank you to funeral director, Philip Holmes and staff at Crumpler Funeral Home in Aberdeen for their gentle, kind and compassionate handling of the cremation and arrangements for Garry's husband. At this time there will be no funeral services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
The family would welcome assistance with Jeff's final expenses. Please contact Crumpler Funeral Home for assistance. You may also support your local animal rescue organization in Jeff's memory.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.