Jeffrey D. Parrott

Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 9:02 am
Jeff was a proud Marine who served from 1981-1985, after which he became 100 percent disabled. He loved going to auctions and fishing, but mostly, helping anyone and everyone he could, especially his Ma.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Luther Parrott; his sister, Sindi Sikorski, and grandson, Caleb Pruett.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Elsie Parrott; three daughters, Kimberly Gray, Carrie Pruett and Megan Parrott; two brothers, Terry Parrott and Keith Parrott; sister, Beverly West; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Jeff will forever be loved and missed, but at least we know that, one day, we will see him again in heaven.
“Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.” John 14:1-3.
Memorials may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), at https://secure.dav.org, in his name.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parrott family.
