Jeffrey C. Wright

Jeffrey Chapman Wright died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, of COVID-19, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. He was 81.
Since his retirement, Jeff has lived in Pinehurst, and more recently at the Arboretum in Southern Pines, with wife of 55 years, Judy Wright and their two rescue cats, Jake and Lilly.
A dedicated golfer, Jeff was an active member of the Country Club of North Carolina for many years.
Jeff graduated from high School at Maumee Valley Country Day School in Toledo, Ohio, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Yale University. His career path was determined at an early age when he fell in love with the Jeep as a teenager. During his college years he launched his remarkable career of extolling, demonstrating and driving the Jeep vehicle. Wherever Jeep went Jeff went climbing the ranks from top salesman to high level executive positions. His success took him from region to region in the U.S. and to extensive international travel. His customers were civilian, industrial and military. One of his favorite events was the Jeep Jamboree, held in the rugged mountains of the southwest. A scary photo shows Jeff in a Jamboree race, his Jeep’s four wheels off the ground and a huge smile on his face.
Family and friends knew Jeff as a man who lived life with gusto and conviction. A devoted husband, he often bragged that Judy was so smart, talented and funny. He was simply a “great guy” to people who were part of his life. Jeff was predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Ione Wright.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Allred Wright; his sister, Mary Wright and her husband, Prem Peter; his sister-in-law, Mary Bowden and her husband, Jerry Bowden; his nieces, Tracy Nees, Margaret Mueller and Lori Whinery; and nephews Jimmy Allred and David Bowden.
Due to the dangers of the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Salvation Army of Moore County; The Humane Society of Moore County; Oakland Hills Country Club Scholarship Trust, 3951 N. Maple Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301; Maumee Valley Country Day School, 1715 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43614.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.