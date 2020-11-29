Jeffery Todd Baker, 58, of Aberdeen, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Bethesda Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Mayzik, of Southern Pines; his brother, Troy L. Baker, of Aberdeen; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.