Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.