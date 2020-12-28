Jeffery Scott Smith, 66, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
He was born Aug. 7, 1954, in Pinehurst, to Carolyn Black Smith and the late Lexie Edward Smith. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Thursey Conner Smith; and a brother, Lexie Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nina Cameron Smith; four daughters, Allison Smith (Angie), of Fuquay-Varina, Megan T. McCormack (Ryan), of Raleigh, Ginny T. Reed (Kyle), of Franklin, Tenn., and Megan Grier Smith, of Denver; four granddaughters, Vivian, Charlotte, Rowen and Elle; his mother, Carolyn Black Smith, of Pinehurst; sisters, Sharon S. Cuff and Suzie S. Adams (Timmy), of Pinehurst; and a brother, Mark Smith (Cheryl), of Southern Pines.
A private memorial service was held.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Cancer Care Fund, c/o FirstHealth Foundation, 150 Applecross Road,, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or to the Food Bank of Central Carolina and Eastern NC, 1924 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604.
Service arrangements are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.