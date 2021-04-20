Jeannette C. Donnelly, 84, of Pinehurst, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
She was born May 22, 1936, and moved to Pinehurst in 1977. She worked at FirstHealth of the Carolinas Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst from March 1979 until February 2005. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Gerald E. Donnelly.
She is survived by her children, Gerald E. Donnelly Jr. and wife, Pamela, of Saugerties, N.Y., Lawrence Donnelly and wife, Laurie, of Apex, Timothy Donnelly and wife, Deborah, of Hughesville, Md., Jeannette Watters, of New Kingston, N.Y., and Kelly Donnelly. of Carthage; grandchildren, Alisha Knapp, Jeffrey Watters, Evan Donnelly, Keenan Donnelly, Kathryn Donnelly, Matthew Donnelly, Amber Donnelly, Seth Donnelly, and David Moore; great-grandchildren, Cassie Perry and Tyler Knapp.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, the family will be having a private gathering to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
