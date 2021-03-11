Jeanne E. Anderson

Jeanne Ellen Anderson, 85, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
She was married for 63 years to her college love and best friend John D. Anderson, who preceded her in death in 2019. She joins him into an eternity of happy hours and ballroom dancing.
Though Jeanne’s sudden passing came as a complete surprise to family and friends, we are consoled that our memories will always be of her positive energy, quick wit and ever-present clarity. She was an avid tennis player and attacked life like she attacked the net. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Jeanne lived a life of strong faith and was a fixture every Sunday at her church, singing in the choir and serving her Lord. She touched many lives and knew no stranger.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Teri, Toni, John and Jeff. Also included are spouses, Bill, Anthony, Heather; and her grandchildren, Courtney, Nicole, Luke and Katie. Jeanne also had an extended family of grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A service is being planned at The Village Chapel, where she was a member, however the details are not complete and will be announced when complete.
