Jeanne A. Johnson

Our world sadly lost a beautiful soul Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, when Jeanne Anne Johnson, also known as Jan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 76.
A graduate of Heelan High School in Sioux City, Iowa, who later earned with honors, an accounting degree from North Hennepin Community College. Most of her work life was at Loram Maintenance of Way Inc., where she worked for 25 years. Her contributions to the lives of many, including working with love, were above the rest and known by many. Endless hours of rug hooking and quilting have been shared with many friends, families and communities. Her vision of color and nature brought us all exquisite works, many of them her own designs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Dave Johnson; and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Norb Nixa.
Jan is survived by her children, Brian (Margi), and Lori Anne (Sandor); five grandchildren, Faith, Catja, Colton, Justin and Cassady; nine brothers and sisters, Dave, Sandy, Kris, Nancy, Steve, Joan, Mark, Al and Joe; numerous cousins; and by the loving communities of Seven Lakes and Delano, Minn.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those touched by her work.
Share your stories of remembrance on Sept. 11, at Bethel of Mound in Mound, Minn., from 10 a.m. to noon.
Help her kindness and compassion live on by donating to Love-INC Heartland, 143318 Railroad Ave, Delano, MN 55328, or Bethel of Mound, 2116 Commerce Blvd, Mound, MN 55364.
