Jeanne Andrews Iverson died peacefully at the Feridean Assisted Living Center in Westerville, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 96.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Iverson, of Lewis Center, Ohio; her son, Tracy Dean Iverson, of Franklin, Tenn.; her granddaughter, Emma Claire Iverson and her great-granddaughter, Aspen Jean Piper, both of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and her sister, Betty Friday, of Marshalltown, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Iverson; her sister, Dolly Montgomery; and her brother, Pete Andrews.
Jeanne was born on July 14, 1924, in Melbourne, Iowa, to Robert and Naomi Andrews. She married Robert Iverson, a mechanical engineer with the DuPont Company in 1944. Jeanne and Bob relocated numerous times in support of his career and afterward enjoyed a 20-year retirement together in Pinehurst before she relocated to Ohio following Bob’s death.
She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who always put her family first.
A small family service was held Friday, Oct. 30, at the home of her daughter, Kim.