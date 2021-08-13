Jeanie Gray Auditore, 77, of Seven Lakes, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, with her family by her side.
Jeanie was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Staten Island, N.Y., to the late Gordon J. McKinnon and Grace Comrie McKinnon. Growing up on Long Island, Jeanie spent her youth and high school years as a 4-sport athlete, cheerleader and singer. She was a member of the Athletic Association and was selected for the NYS All-State Choir. She and her husband, Steve, were the queen and king of their junior prom, kindling a lifelong love. Her nurturing nature extended into her leadership and volunteer roles, some of which were with the Girl Scouts, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., rectora of the Women’s Cursillo through L.I. Episcopal, and former president of the Women’s Golf Club at Beacon Ridge. Most of all, she was Mother Earth and loved her family unconditionally, and put her family first always above all else.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stephen C. Auditore, of Seven Lakes; her daughters, Amy Abel and husband, David, of Cumberland, Maine; Sandra Auditore, of Seven Lakes, and Liza Hunt and husband, Richard, of Seven Lakes. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Kathryn, Meghan and Stephen Abel, David Lail, and Rowan and Dallas Hunt; her brother, Gordon McKinnon Jr. and his wife, Jeanne, of Seven Lakes; her sisters-in-law, Pamela Trotta and husband, Bob, of Florida, and Donna Colello and husband, Dominic, of New York; niece, Brielle Colello; and nephew, Eric Auditore. All will miss her tremendously.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 4-6 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at Chapel in the Pines in Seven Lakes.
Memorial contributions should be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
