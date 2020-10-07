Jeanette Elaine Sherrington, 72, of Southern Pines, passed away at home after a short but heroic fight with pancreatic cancer.
Jeanette was the oldest of three children born to Nolar Mae (Kirkland) and William Wilson Cope in Lakeland, Fla. Her father owned and operated a cafeteria in the Continental Can Canning Co., and her mother was a beautician. She attended public schools in Polk County, Fla. During her teens, she was a state officer in the order of the Eastern Star. After graduating from Auburndale High School, Jeanette attended the University of Florida, earning a degree in elementary education. She taught third, fifth, and sixth grades in Starke, Fla. and Pensacola, Fla., caring deeply about her students and doing all things possible to ensure their success. She met and married her husband, Brian, when he was a medical student. The couple and their 9-month-old daughter moved to Southern Pines in 1976 when Brian joined Sandhills Pediatrics.
Jeanette was the consummate homemaker who stayed involved in the lives of her husband and three children, offering advice, counsel and solace whenever needed. She was a frequent volunteer in the local schools and past president of the Moore Country Medical Auxiliary. Jeanette loved to play her baby grand piano and took pride in the fact that her children shared her passion for music. Her proudest and most cherished accomplishment was caring for all four of her grandchildren during the early years of their lives, thereby allowing her daughters to pursue their careers. Her family will dearly miss Jeanette. She was the pillar they all leaned on, and the glue that held them together during the ups and downs of everyday life.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Sheena Wimberly (Matt), Laura Hope (Dave) and Ian Sherrington; grandchildren, Trent, Lauren, Ella, and Will; sister, Dianne Michelle Hoffman; and brother, Ronald William Cope.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines, with the Rev. David Helms officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home from 12-1 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and it is requested that face coverings be worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or FirstHealth Hospice.
