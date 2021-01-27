Jean Williams Scales, 74, of the Taylortown municipality, Pinehurst, died Tuesday,
Jan. 26, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst
No public viewing will be held. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m., at Academy Heights Memorial Cemetery, Taylortown. Masks and social distancing are required.
Mrs. Scales was formerly employed as a bank teller at BB&T.
Survivors include children, William “Billy” Scales, Jr. (Paula), Christopher Scales (Lisa), Bryan Scales (Wylea), and Gia Fleet (Kevin); daughter-in-law, Patricia Scales; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
