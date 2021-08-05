Jean Schoonover Parker, 90, of Seven Lakes, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Westfield, Pa., to the late Louis and Bonnie Schoonover. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loving friend to many.
In addition to her family and friends, her passions included playing golf and leading water aerobics classes.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Parker; daughter, Debbie Bare and her husband, Phil; son, Steve Parker and his wife, Kinuyo; grandchildren, Andy Bare and his wife, Sandy; Mark Bare and his wife, Jordan; Hiroshi Parker and his wife, Alexandra, and Akemi Huynh and her husband, Phong; and great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Walker, Wright, Wade, Hayes, and Ellis; sister-in-law, Cathy Schoonover; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elmer; brothers, Bill Schoonover and David Schoonover; and sister, Pat Hardy.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Davita Dialysis of Moore County, FirstHealth Hospice, and Aging Outreach Services for the love and care they have shown.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.