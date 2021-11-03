Jean Mueller, 93, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
She was born April 8, 1928, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to the late Amelia and Joseph Pagano. Growing up in an Italian family, Jean learned and loved to cook and entertain. In addition to her frequent gourmet meals, Jean spent four years in Oregon, where she was an accomplished Orchardist, even while raising two children.
Settling in Pinehurst in 1992, Jean amazed her friends four years later with a hole-in-one on Pinehurst No. 5.
Jean was blessed with an incredible sense of humor and a radiantly beautiful smile. She also enjoyed gardening and watching the flowers she planted grow.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Mueller Sr.; and all five siblings, Mary, Josie, Kay, Stan and Angie.
She is survived by two children, Claudia J. Mueller and Charles P. Mueller Jr. (Kim); grandchildren, Preston, Kurt and Katie; and two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Daphnie. Jean is also survived by her dear friend of more than 30 years, Jim Jones.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.