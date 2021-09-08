Jean M. Bennett

Jean Dalrymple McDonald Bennett passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Quail Haven.
Born Sept. 9, 1929, in Carthage, she was the daughter of the late Sheriff Charles J. McDonald, Sr. and Ethel Dalrymple McDonald. She retired from Moore County Schools after teaching for 37 years. Jean was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church in Carthage. Her smile, entertaining sense of humor and easy laugh will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hammond Bennett Jr.; brother, Charles J. McDonald Jr.; and sisters, Neal Ellis and Becky Baker.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Hammond Bennett III (Denise), of Carthage; daughter, Sarah Bennett Price (Bill), of Pinehurst; grandson, Seth Bennett (Sarah); granddaughter, Gracen Bennett Holmes (Rob); great-granddaughter, Cleo Holmes; and brother, Worth McDonald, of Raleigh; along with special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to the staff at Quail Haven and Bonnie Brown (Doug Brown’s wife) for their loving care.
For the safety of everyone, the family has chosen to have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Carthage, NC 28327.
Online condolences may be made at www.PinesFunerals.com. A register will be available for those who wish to drop by the funeral home during our normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Services are entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage.