Jean Housman Hudson, 78, of Pinehurst, passed away in her sleep Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family
She was born April 20, 1942, in Henry County, Va., to the late William Howard Housman and Frances Hodges Housman. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who was much loved and cherished by her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Housman; son, James David Hudson; and grandson Grayson James Fry.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 60 years, James Orville Hudson; daughter, Ann Hudson Fry (Stephen Fry); son, John Charles Hudson (Patrick O’Donnell); and granddaughter, Kelly Elizabeth Fry. In addition, she is survived by her brothers and sisters, Norma Dillon, John Housman, Tommy Housman, Betty Billingsley and Bobby Housman.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of Jean’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request a donation be made in Jean’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family also wants to extend special thanks to the team at First Health Hospice and Palliative Care.
