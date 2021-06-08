Jason F. Odom

Jason “Jaybird” F. Odom passed away in his home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the age of 49.
Jason was born Feb. 12, 1972, in Moore County, to Jesse F. Odom III and Dianne Griffin Forsberg. After finishing Moore County schools and attending Sandhills Community College, Jason began a career as a master carpenter, then later traveling as an over-the-road truck driver, traveling across America with his father. Later after traveling over the road, he found a new love, golf course maintenance. Jason was full of life and had a contagious laugh. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Jason is survived by his dogs, Little Girl and Billie; his father, Jesse F. Odom III; his mother, Dianne Forsberg, and her husband, Jay Forsberg; his sister, T. Faye McGuire; his stepbrothers, Jesse F. Odom IV and Robert Odom; his stepsisters, Nicole Bird and Jacquline Odom; nephews, Taylor, Elijah and Adrian; and great-nephew, Weston.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Crumpler Funeral Home, 40229 U.S. 1, Aberdeen with the memorial service following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moore County Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327 and/or a charity of your choice.