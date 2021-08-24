Jason David Haberstroh, better known as “Jay” to his loving family, and “Habby” to his dear friends, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug.18, 2021. He left to attend the “Greatest Show,” no doubt wearing his “Have a Good Show” T-shirt, layered with his favorite Hawaiian shirt.
Jason was born July 8, 1974, in Orange, N.J., to Gary Lee Haberstroh and Diane Frances Kingsland Haberstroh. Joined by twin siblings Joshua and Kelly on April 15, 1976, the family spent a happy childhood growing up in beautiful Navesink, N.J.
Jason and the twins were fortunate enough to grow up right next door to their first cousins, the Von Bargens, and this made for the best of memories, fraught with only the occasional “get off my property!” when they got into arguments. This usually started over whose dad was the better fisherman, or whose dad could beat up the other dad.
Growing up, Jay played soccer, baseball, skateboarded and surfed. Because of his varied interests and his kind soul, he made friends with anybody and everybody. If asked what his favorite memories from childhood would be, no doubt he would answer surfing with Josh, hanging out with his friends at the very convenience store they filmed the cult classic film “Clerks,” endless summers spent in Manasquan, and activities that his tattle-tale sister would always call into moral question and threaten to tell their parents about.
Jay attempted higher education at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., but came home after one semester because he received one too many “campus shooting” notices under his door to be comfortable enough to stay. Growing up in Navesink, N.J. did not prepare him for that. Instead, Jay attended the School of Life, where based on the messages of love and support that have poured in since his death, he graduated uncontested valedictorian.
Jay moved to Boulder, Colo., in 1993 and married Marcie McKeithen Haberstroh on June 7, 2003, in a beautiful ceremony at the foot of the Flatirons, where the officiant quoted “The Princess Bride” and Jay’s grandmother drank champagne straight from the bottle. Jay and Marcie spent 11 happy years living, working, and snowboarding in Boulder, where Jay, who came to be known as Habby, also earned the affectionate title of “Mayor" as he knew everyone and everyone knew him. He worked at The Oasis and Serranos, and cherished the friendships and memories he made there for the rest of his life.
In October 2004, Jay and Marcie moved back East to Pinebluff to be nearer to both families. The McKeithens were the best set of in-laws any guy could hope for, as they took him in as a true member of their loving family. The Haberstroh family will forever be grateful to the McKeithen Family for the unconditional love and support they showed Jay for over 20 years.
In North Carolina, Jay worked as a sales representative for Healy Wholesale for 15 years. This job allowed Jay to go into restaurants, grocery stores, and bars and supply them with their beverage needs, and he made many friends in doing so. Jay never met a stranger, and always had a kind smile, positive word, and gentle hug for anyone he came across. He had a kind face and an even kinder soul.
Jay’s passion in life was going to concerts and shows especially, Phish, Widespread Panic, Gov’t Mule, Leftover Salmon, Marcus King Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Grateful Dead (back in the day). These shows are where his soul truly came alive.
In terms of regrets, the family would like to extend their sincere apologies to the Middletown Public Library for the books found in Jay’s childhood bedroom that were checked out in 1992. To put salt in the wound, it can be guaranteed the books were never even opened. The books will be returned to you under the cover of night, when you least expect it.
Jay was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Diane, on Oct. 25, 2006. Some bumps in their relationship included when Jay came home with an enormous unauthorized tattoo on his shoulder at the age of 17, and Diane saw it before Kelly had the opportunity to tell on him. He also ran away from home for a few days, and Diane listened to “Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum, wondering what she had done wrong as a mother. Jay gave her much to worry about, but she loved him immeasurably and unconditionally, “no matter what.” The Haberstroh family takes comfort in knowing that they have been reunited at “The Greatest Show.”
Jay was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Haberstroh; paternal grandfather, Jacques “Jack” Haberstroh; paternal grandmother, June Haberstroh; maternal grandfather, David Kingsland; maternal grandmother, Eileen Wainwright; maternal step-grandfather, Earl Wainwright, maternal aunts, Eileen VonBargen and Karen Capanna; paternal aunt, Jackie Nace; and paternal uncle, Ronald Haberstroh.
Family left to miss Jay, but forever changed for the better by his kind soul: father, Gary Haberstroh, New Jersey; brother, Josh Haberstroh (Ali), New Jersey; sister, Kelly Haberstroh Pinckard (Brian), North Carolina; nieces, Kinley Pinckard, North Carolina, and Lucy Haberstroh, New Jersey; and nephews, Kyle Pinckard, North Carolina, and Beckett Haberstroh and Oliver Haberstroh, both of New Jersey; the VonBargen cousins of Florida, the Nace cousins, of Pennsylvania, the Haberstroh cousins, of Pennsylvania, the Capanna cousins, of Ohio, the Reynolds cousins, of Pennsylvania; aunts, Susan Peterson, New Jersey, and Kathy Reynolds, Pennsylvania; and uncles, David Kingsland, Nevada, and Bill Von Bargen, Florida.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Marcie McKeithen Haberstroh and Paula Brown, for being most dear to Jay over the years and at the end of his life, for the unconditional love and support you showed to him.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you perform a random act of kindness in Jason’s/Jay’s/Habby’s name, do something to take care of yourself, and especially to check in on a loved one. If you wish to make a donation in his name, Jay was a supporter of Rogue Active Duty Animal Rescue.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate Jay’s life at The Bell Tree Tavern in Southern Pines, NC on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.
Please bring your best quotes from “The Simpsons” and “The Big Lebowski.”
Let’s take care of each other.
If Jay could say one more thing to all of us, first he would give his famous Chewbacca call, and then…
“All Who Yonder Are Not Lost…Have a HaBBY Life!”
